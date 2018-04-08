Bay Area LIFE: SHN's 2018/2019 season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As a distinguished theatrical company, SHN brings Broadway to the Bay Area. With premier venues at San Francisco's Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, SHN presents live entertainment experiences fresh from Broadway, pre-Broadway premieres, original Broadway cast productions, and unique events. Get ready for a dazzling 2018-2019 Season! Tickets are on sale for SHN's stellar line up of performances:
Miss Saigon at the SHN Orpheum Theatre
Start Date: October 9, 2018
End Date: November 4, 2018
A Bronx Tale at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: November 27, 2018
End Date: December 23, 2018
Come From Away at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: January 8, 2019
End Date: February 3, 2019
Hello, Dolly! at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: February 19, 2019
End Date: March 17, 2019
Falsettos at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: March 19, 2019
End Date: April 14, 2019
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: April 16, 2019
End Date: May 12, 2019
Anastasia at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: September 3, 2019
End Date: September 29, 2019
Hamilton at the SHN Orpheum Theatre
Dates: Begins February 2019
Ticket Information:
SHN Members for the 2018-2019 Season are provided with immediate ticket access to the seven blockbuster musicals and Hamilton before the general public! Click here for information on how to become a member, as well as general ticket information.
Locations:
SHN Orpheum Theatre
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor St.
San Francisco, CA 94102