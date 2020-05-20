WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds TV and film industry roundtable discussion

The discussion is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. We'll be streaming it here, on Facebook and YouTube.
The discussion is an opportunity for leaders in the TV and film industries to share how they've been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how they might start to get back on track. Production has been largely put on hold to avoid breaching social distancing requirements. Film releases have also been pushed back as movie theaters have been ordered to close.
Newsom is holding the roundtable discussion in lieu of his formerly daily press conference; the governor announced last week he would no longer hold those press briefings every week day.
The governor's press office didn't disclose exactly who would be attending Wednesday's entertainment industry discussion.
Past roundtable discussions have focused on COVID-19's economic impact on the retail sector.
