'Hamilton' star Julius Thomas III catches up with ABC7 for the holidays

Even though COVID-19 stopped the "Hamilton" production in San Francisco , the man who played the title role is giving us a Christmas treat.If you saw "Hamilton" at the Orpheum Theater then you likely saw Julius Thomas III play the starring role. The star will be holding a Mini Virtual Holiday Concert this Saturday with a special guest performance by Grammy-nominated and Emmy Award winner Patrice Covington. Before the show, he shared some holiday cheer with ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui.