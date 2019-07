Livermore earthquake: Bay Area reacts to magnitude-4.3 temblor on Twitter

*feels earthquake*



*looks around*



*runs to the timeline* — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 16, 2019

Did anyone else feel a little earthquake or am I trippin? 🤔😬 — Marisa (@ris_ealy) July 16, 2019

Me during that earthquake pic.twitter.com/bT0LhhqNkY — Madysonsimon (@Madysonsimon2) July 16, 2019

Felt it in dublin !!!! — Mira (@MiraLee15) July 16, 2019

Yep felt it in south Walnut Creek, like a quick jolt underfoot — V (@blueheron28) July 16, 2019

4th floor building swayed and shook a bit in Concord — Concerned (@ucistud) July 16, 2019

My husband felt it in Palo Alto. Im in San Jose, and didnt feel it, thankfully. — JyneeB☮🏳️‍🌈 (@theJyneeB) July 16, 2019

Around Pleasanton everybody felt. Booth the original earthquake and the aftershock — Vienners (@vienners) July 16, 2019

Felt the 4.4 quake big time in #livermore with two jolts. 2nd one was a real punch. Had a few things fall #earthquake #earthquakecalifornia — lovingred2 (@lovingred2) July 16, 2019

Felt it in Porterville California — 🌻 ᗩᑎᑎ🌻 (@Ann61192906) July 16, 2019

Felt in Union City, Livermore — T Raiders 4 Life (@traceymegabytch) July 16, 2019

BLACKHAWK, Calif. (KGO) -- When you think you've felt an earthquake , what's the first thing you do?Barring injury or damage, many would say they run to their Twitter feeds for confirmation - And that's exactly what happened after a 4.3 magnitude temblor rattled the East Bay Tuesday afternoon.People reported feeling it in a wide range of places: