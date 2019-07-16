Livermore earthquake: Bay Area reacts to magnitude-4.3 temblor on Twitter

Barring injury or damage, many would say they run to their Twitter feeds for confirmation - And that's exactly what happened after a 4.3 magnitude temblor rattled the East Bay Tuesday afternoon.
*feels earthquake*— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 16, 2019
*looks around*
*runs to the timeline*
Did anyone else feel a little earthquake or am I trippin? 🤔😬— Marisa (@ris_ealy) July 16, 2019
* earthquake in the Bay Area*— Jordan🌻 (@jord_n_) July 16, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/mo3d1gw0v6
me calling my mom after the #earthquake #californiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/XnoASGhqW0— manu (@believesugaa) July 16, 2019
Me during that earthquake pic.twitter.com/bT0LhhqNkY— Madysonsimon (@Madysonsimon2) July 16, 2019
EARTHQUAKE!!! pic.twitter.com/ssV5lqfOIS— hoeseph (@joedthatsme) July 16, 2019
People reported feeling it in a wide range of places:
Felt it in dublin !!!!— Mira (@MiraLee15) July 16, 2019
Yep felt it in south Walnut Creek, like a quick jolt underfoot— V (@blueheron28) July 16, 2019
4th floor building swayed and shook a bit in Concord— Concerned (@ucistud) July 16, 2019
My husband felt it in Palo Alto. Im in San Jose, and didnt feel it, thankfully.— JyneeB☮🏳️🌈 (@theJyneeB) July 16, 2019
Around Pleasanton everybody felt. Booth the original earthquake and the aftershock— Vienners (@vienners) July 16, 2019
Felt the 4.4 quake big time in #livermore with two jolts. 2nd one was a real punch. Had a few things fall #earthquake #earthquakecalifornia— lovingred2 (@lovingred2) July 16, 2019
Felt it in Porterville California— 🌻 ᗩᑎᑎ🌻 (@Ann61192906) July 16, 2019
Felt in Union City, Livermore— T Raiders 4 Life (@traceymegabytch) July 16, 2019
Click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
