Livermore earthquake: Bay Area reacts to magnitude-4.3 temblor on Twitter

BLACKHAWK, Calif. (KGO) -- When you think you've felt an earthquake, what's the first thing you do?

Barring injury or damage, many would say they run to their Twitter feeds for confirmation - And that's exactly what happened after a 4.3 magnitude temblor rattled the East Bay Tuesday afternoon.








People reported feeling it in a wide range of places:










