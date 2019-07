Magnitude-4.3 earthquake, 3.5 aftershock jolt Livermore, San Ramon, Blackhawk area

USGS has reported a 4.4 earthquake east of Blackhawk, CA. There are no reports of damages, but we will continue to assess community damages. At this time there are no protective actions needed. — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) July 16, 2019

BLACKHAWK, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck east of Blackhawk around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday.It was initially reported as a 4.4 quake.East Bay residents reported feeling a sharp jolt.A magnitude-3.5 quake hit the area shortly after.Alameda County's Office of Emergency Services says no damages are reported so far, but officials are still making assessments.ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says these quakes likely happened on the Greenville Fault, which runs through Alameda and Contra Costa County.These temblors come in the wake of a 7.1 earthquake that hit Southern California.