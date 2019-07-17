What is the Greenville Fault?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday's 4.3 earthquake in the East Bay occurred on the Greenville Fault east of Tassajara.Most people are aware of the Calavaras Fault that runs through Danville, San Ramon and Dublin.However, back in January of 1980, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on the Greenville Fault near Livermore.Tuesday's shaking was felt as far south as San Jose and as far west as San Francisco.