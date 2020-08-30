'I get choked up': Some homeowners from LNU Complex Fire return to ash, rubble

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6378479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Vacaville family is describing the moments of terror as they awoke to knocking on their front door. The couple and their kids were forced to evacuate overnight as the Hennessey Fire, a part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, inched closer.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents living inside the LNU Complex fire zone in Vacaville are being allowed to return home this weekend. But for others, it means the difficult task of assessing damage, or salvaging what was lost in the massive blaze.Jim Farha was making a tough journey to the top of Mix Canyon Road in Vacaville where his home once stood.Jim knew his property and RV had been destroyed by the LNU complex fire, but seeing the damage up close was painful."It's similar to when my wife died, grief and a shock to the system," said Farha.The fire was approaching fast, there was little time."I do not see thirty minutes more, I could have gotten out of this place," he said.Down the road, Jim's neighbors house was in ruins."Its hard for me not to choke up, if she hadn't got out, she woudn't have made it," Farha added.Others were lucky, their homes were spared."We're so happy our house made it, we know others who didn't make it, lots of tears there," said resident Stephanie Parrish.In Solano County, damage from the fire is still being assessed. Officials say 220 homes were lost.A re-entry center was set up in the parking lot of a Vacaville church to help residents return safely to their properties.Jim Farha plans to return and rebuild on the mountain, he's feeling lucky to be a survivor.On Sunday a local assistance center opens at Solano Community College to help homeowners with FEMA and recovery assistance.