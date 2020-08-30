'I get choked up': Some homeowners from LNU Complex Fire return to ash, rubble

Jim Farha was making a tough journey to the top of Mix Canyon Road in Vacaville where his home once stood.
RELATED: Vacaville family who fled wildfire returns to find 'forever home' destroyed
Jim knew his property and RV had been destroyed by the LNU complex fire, but seeing the damage up close was painful.
"It's similar to when my wife died, grief and a shock to the system," said Farha.
The fire was approaching fast, there was little time.
"I do not see thirty minutes more, I could have gotten out of this place," he said.
VIDEO: Vacaville family flees home overnight as Hennessey Fire inched closer
Down the road, Jim's neighbors house was in ruins.
"Its hard for me not to choke up, if she hadn't got out, she woudn't have made it," Farha added.
Others were lucky, their homes were spared.
"We're so happy our house made it, we know others who didn't make it, lots of tears there," said resident Stephanie Parrish.
RELATED: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation
In Solano County, damage from the fire is still being assessed. Officials say 220 homes were lost.
A re-entry center was set up in the parking lot of a Vacaville church to help residents return safely to their properties.
Jim Farha plans to return and rebuild on the mountain, he's feeling lucky to be a survivor.
On Sunday a local assistance center opens at Solano Community College to help homeowners with FEMA and recovery assistance.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health