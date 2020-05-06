Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco, safety efforts in Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As much as San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants small businesses open and residents to go back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said Wednesday afternoon, "we have not lowered the curve."

As of Wednesday, San Francisco has 1,754 cases of COVID-19 and the numbers are continuing to increase, Breed announced.

Thirty-one people have died of the virus so far in San Francisco.

The mayor has been holding several press conferences each week during the pandemic to update San Franciscans on the status of COVID-19 in the city.

At the start of her update Wednesday, Breed recognized the hard work of front-line workers and nurses in San Francisco and across the U.S.

"Those are the real unsung heroes," she said.



The mayor also discussed reopening San Francisco and Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that the second phase of reopening the state will begin Friday.

Businesses included in California's second reopening stage include bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists.

Ultimately, the final decision would be up to local jurisdictions.

In terms of reopening San Francisco and working with the state, "we need to do so responsibly," Breed said.

"The challenge we will continue to have, in San Francisco particular, the numbers are still going up," the mayor said.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor London Breed provided the latest update on further reopening San Francisco businesses amid Gov. Newsom's plans to move to phase two of the California's plan to reopen the economy.



According to San Francisco's Director of Public Health Grant Colfax, the more restrictive shelter order, whether from the state or a city, will take precedence.

"Let me clarify the San Francisco and Bay Area health orders, currently in effect through May, do not permit curbside pickup from non-essential businesses. The governor's guidance to retailers coming out Thursday will spell out the state's expectations," Colfax said. "We will study those very carefully. However, it is important to remember that the rule of thumb is whichever order is more restrictive is the order that will take precedence going forward."

On a personal note, Breed went on to say that staying at home through the pandemic certainly isn't easy, despite her initial enthusiasm.

"This staying at home is rough for me too," the mayor said.

"Nevertheless it is necessary," she continued.

During Wednesday's press conference, Breed and other city officials also discussed efforts to help residents and the homeless in the city's Tenderloin District.

The mayor said the San Francisco neighborhood has seen a drastic increase in the number of homeless.



Because of the effects of the virus on the unsheltered in the Tenderloin, the city has distributed "thousands" of meals and face coverings to those in the area.

The mayor also announced the "Tenderloin Neighborhood Safety Assessment and Plan for COVID-19," which looks at conditions in the neighborhood and includes a plan to address the challenges, according to the Mayor's Office.

Watch the full press conference with Breed here at 1 p.m.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirustenderloinlondon breedcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Very likely' SF's shelter order will be extended amid COVID-19, mayor says
SF mayor: It will take 'some time' to prepare businesses for reopening
CORONAVIRUS
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
'Depression-era numbers': Recovery will take years, Newsom warns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Speeding surges during CA's shelter-in-place order, CHP says
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
'Depression-era numbers': Recovery will take years, Newsom warns
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
'Super Science with Drew': Tornado in a bottle
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News