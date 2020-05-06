WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco, safety efforts in Tenderloin District

As of Wednesday, San Francisco has 1,754 cases of COVID-19 and the numbers are continuing to increase, Breed announced.
Thirty-one people have died of the virus so far in San Francisco.
The mayor has been holding several press conferences each week during the pandemic to update San Franciscans on the status of COVID-19 in the city.
At the start of her update Wednesday, Breed recognized the hard work of front-line workers and nurses in San Francisco and across the U.S.
"Those are the real unsung heroes," she said.
Mayor Breed began the press conference by thanking front-line workers.
She offered a "heartfelt thank you" to nurses in San Francisco and all over the U.S.
The mayor also discussed reopening San Francisco and Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that the second phase of reopening the state will begin Friday.
Businesses included in California's second reopening stage include bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists.
Ultimately, the final decision would be up to local jurisdictions.
In terms of reopening San Francisco and working with the state, "we need to do so responsibly," Breed said.
"The challenge we will continue to have, in San Francisco particular, the numbers are still going up," the mayor said.
According to San Francisco's Director of Public Health Grant Colfax, the more restrictive shelter order, whether from the state or a city, will take precedence.
"Let me clarify the San Francisco and Bay Area health orders, currently in effect through May, do not permit curbside pickup from non-essential businesses. The governor's guidance to retailers coming out Thursday will spell out the state's expectations," Colfax said. "We will study those very carefully. However, it is important to remember that the rule of thumb is whichever order is more restrictive is the order that will take precedence going forward."
On a personal note, Breed went on to say that staying at home through the pandemic certainly isn't easy, despite her initial enthusiasm.
"This staying at home is rough for me too," the mayor said.
"Nevertheless it is necessary," she continued.
During Wednesday's press conference, Breed and other city officials also discussed efforts to help residents and the homeless in the city's Tenderloin District.
The mayor said the San Francisco neighborhood has seen a drastic increase in the number of homeless.
-Safe sleeping locations for unhoused residents,
-Closing some streets & parking for social distancing,
-Increased health services, police resources, & community ambassadors,
-More hygiene stations, bathrooms, & garbage disposal.
Because of the effects of the virus on the unsheltered in the Tenderloin, the city has distributed "thousands" of meals and face coverings to those in the area.
The mayor also announced the "Tenderloin Neighborhood Safety Assessment and Plan for COVID-19," which looks at conditions in the neighborhood and includes a plan to address the challenges, according to the Mayor's Office.
Watch the full press conference with Breed here at 1 p.m.
