'Leave Now': New emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa as Kincade Fire doubles in size

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are enforcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa Sunday night as the Kincade Fire continues growing.Officials say the wildfire has doubled in size and is now burning in the area of Shiloh Ridge, East Shiloh Road, and Faught Road."An evacuation order has been issued for the Markwest/Larkfield/Wikiup area due to a fast-moving wildland fire," the Sonoma County alert system said. "If you are still in this area, you need to evacuate immediately."The public is being told to stay out of the area and if you live here, you need to evacuate."If not evacuated, leave now," officials said.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office sent a notice saying, "Deputies using Hi-Lo sirens on Faught Rd from Shiloh to Old Redwood Hwy in Larkfield-Wikiup. If in this area, you need to leave immediately!!"This means police are driving down the streets with lights and sirens on, making sure people know to get out quickly.