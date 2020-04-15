Coronavirus impact: Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19

"It's heartbreaking. Our entire team is heartbroken," says SF Pride Executive Director Frank Lopez.
RELATED: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
Due to the uncertainty out there, Pride is not only canceled, but it will not be rescheduled this year either.
Tuesday the San Francisco Opera also announced that their 2020 Summer Season is canceled. Also there is still no timetable on NBA Basketball and Major League Baseball in the Bay Area.
Former Oakland Athletics executive Andy Dolich says there are too many unanswered questions, "but if I look at the fans coming back, a family of four where are they going to sit? Are they going to be able to sit together? How many rows are going to be empty? What is the entrance and exit like at the ballpark? Are we going to be able to tailgate?"
Dolich believes games with no fans would be a short-term solution that wouldn't work.
Outside Lands has not yet been canceled, but music insiders are doubtful about it actually taking place. In fact, some are predicting we won't see massive music gatherings until fall of 2021.
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
"We're at the park now and if someone is walking down the same sidewalk as us, one person with their dog, they're going to cross the street. So how do we go from that to hanging out sharing Porta Potties with 50,000 people in the park?" asks Jim Harrington, who is a music critic with the Mercury News.
Those thoughts are echoed by ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle Insider Phil Matier.
"How comfortable are you going to a concert wearing a mask how? How comfortable are you at a restaurant with other people? There are rules and then there is the comfort level, and ultimately I think the comfort level decides not only what we do here but what we do elsewhere."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
