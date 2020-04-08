Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco Board of Supervisors passes public health emergency leave measure

By J.R. Stone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials have taken major steps to extend benefits to those who work for large companies here in the city.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors passed a public health emergency leave measure that pays employees who are sick or caring for the sick for up to 14 days. It specifically helps those employees who are part of a large company of 500 people or more. Smaller and midsize companies are already covered by a federal measure but this closes a final loophole.

CORONAVIRUS MAP: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

Supervisor Gordan Mar of District 4 says 200,000 people could benefit from this public emergency leave measure that was just passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and is now on the mayor's desk for her signature.

"If you're a large employer, you have a greater amount of responsibility to your employees and that is the first step right now by providing those two weeks of paid public emergency leave," says Kung Feng of Jobs with Justice San Francisco.

The emergency leave covers 14 days of paid leave. It includes those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus, or someone who may have to care for a family member like a child or senior.

Travis Dennen is an essential worker in San Francisco. He is employed by Workday, which already gives employees incentives. He hopes that these city-wide ones aren't abused.

"I think it's great what they're doing in San Francisco and San Jose. However, there's always going to be those people that are going to take advantage of the system."

LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus

ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier says there are still a number of questions about this new emergency measure.

"What we have here is an extra two weeks for health or child care, and that's where it is going to be interesting because schools are going to be closed until the end of the school year and that's a whole period -- so the question is, does that cover this as well?"

The mayor is expected to sign this measure, San Jose has already passed a similar item, and Oakland could soon be the third major Bay Area city to follow if it implements the same policy.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoemploymentbusinesscoronavirus californiasick leavecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News