2018 MIDTERM RESULTS: Here's what you missed on Election Night

In the battle for control of the House, Democrats are projected to win enough seats to seize control and flip house majority. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a look at the results from the biggest races from around the Bay Area and across the country.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here
>>> National election results here

Former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom has defeated Republican John Cox in the race for governor, according to an ABC News projection.

California voters rejected Proposition 6 to keep the state's gas tax.

RELATED: Election 2018 diversity: These candidates claimed historic victories on Tuesday

They approved Proposition 7, which starts the process of ending Daylight Saving Time in the state.

San Francisco voters approved Proposition C. It imposes a new tax on hundreds of San Francisco businesses, to pay for homeless services.

Nationally, the Democrats recaptured the House, according to an ABC News projection. This likely means the return of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to the office of speaker.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'

The Republicans will, however, retain control of the Senate.

In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz won a tight re-election campaign against Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

But In Nevada, Democratic Representative Jacky Rosen managed to unseat Republican Senator Dean Heller.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.

MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:
