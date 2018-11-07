2018 MIDTERM RESULTS: Here's what you missed on Election Night

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Here's a look at the results from the biggest races from around the Bay Area and across the country.
>>> California and Bay Area election results here
>>> National election results here
Former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom has defeated Republican John Cox in the race for governor, according to an ABC News projection.
California voters rejected Proposition 6 to keep the state's gas tax.
RELATED: Election 2018 diversity: These candidates claimed historic victories on Tuesday
They approved Proposition 7, which starts the process of ending Daylight Saving Time in the state.
San Francisco voters approved Proposition C. It imposes a new tax on hundreds of San Francisco businesses, to pay for homeless services.
Nationally, the Democrats recaptured the House, according to an ABC News projection. This likely means the return of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to the office of speaker.
RELATED: Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'
The Republicans will, however, retain control of the Senate.
In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz won a tight re-election campaign against Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
But In Nevada, Democratic Representative Jacky Rosen managed to unseat Republican Senator Dean Heller.
Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:
- National election results here
- California and Bay Area election results here
- Midterm Results by State from ABC News, FiveThirtyEight
- Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
- Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
- Democrats projected to win house Majority
- Prop 8 would cap revenue for kidney dialysis centers
- Prop 6 CA gas tax repeal considered one of most contentious issues on ballot
- Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in California
- Californians reject rent control expansion initiative aimed at state's housing crisis
- Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in California
- Sen. Ted Cruz holds on to win re-election and beat Rep. Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race
- Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
- Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'
- ABC News projects U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein wins re-election for fifth full term in Washington
- Election 2018 diversity: These candidates claimed historic victories on Tuesday
- Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
- Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida governor race
- Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
- Clerk jailed over gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid in Kentucky
- How to watch midterm results on Election Day on ABC7
- Get these Election Day deals and discounts to celebrate voting
- Competitive Races & Controversial Issues: What to watch out for in Bay Area's November midterm elections
- A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox
- A look at California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- What is a blue wave? Will there be a blue wave in the midterms?
- California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayoral race
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
- Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places on Election Day
- These candidates would make history on Tuesday if they win
- Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
- Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
- Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
- California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
- Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers ahead of 2018 midterm election
- Residents vote early in San Francisco, MC Hammer brings star power to support Libby Schaaf in Oakland
- Why do we have midterm elections between presidential election years?
- Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
- Gas tax proposition puts $52 billion in road and bridge work at risk
- 'Gray army' reaches millennial voters the old-fashioned way
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- Record number of Californians registered to vote in 2018 midterms
- Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
- Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
- Gas tax proposition puts $52 billion in road and bridge work at risk
- Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterm election
- Are you registered to vote? Check here
- Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco
- 'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness in San Francisco
- Latest poll shows how the race for California governor and senator is shaping up
- What is a blue wave? Will there be a blue wave in the midterms?
- How to watch midterm election results, ABC News live coverage on Election Day
- Faith and civil rights leaders held rally in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
- California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox sits down for ABC7 News interview
- Central Valley political ads attack candidates and Bay Area
- Prop 6 campaigning heats up 15 days before election
- What do you do with political mail? As midterms near, mailers are on overdrive