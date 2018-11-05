2018-ELECTION

Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places on Election Day

Are you ready for the 2018 midterm elections? Here's your one stop shop for California races, propositions and other controversial issues. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Several companies are making it easy for you to get to the polls for the 2018 November elections with free or discounted rides.

Ford GoBike will let you check out a bike for free. The company has 7,000 bikes docked at 540 stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, and Emeryville.


Lyft is giving 50 percent off all rides to the polls, good for up to $5.


Uber is giving a $10 discount on a single ride to your polling place. It's only available on the lowest priced Uber option, like Uber POOL.


In San Francisco, scooter riders on Skip get a $5 credit for showing that they used a Skip scooter to reach the polls.


Scoot riders can earn a free ride.


Lime scooters and bikes can be ridden for free. Users will receive a code for a free ride.


Bird, which has scooters available in Oakland San Jose, has not announced a discount for voters.

