Ford GoBike will let you check out a bike for free. The company has 7,000 bikes docked at 540 stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, and Emeryville.
Pedal to the Polls tomorrow! Use code BIKETOVOTE for a free Access Pass to ensure you have your ride covered for getting to the Polls. pic.twitter.com/nWNfaffqPW— Ford GoBike (@FordGoBike) November 5, 2018
Lyft is giving 50 percent off all rides to the polls, good for up to $5.
November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let’s get your voice heard. Get your promo code: https://t.co/jncLkkl8yn #TheRidetoVote pic.twitter.com/uc4z71ujiQ— Lyft (@lyft) November 5, 2018
Uber is giving a $10 discount on a single ride to your polling place. It's only available on the lowest priced Uber option, like Uber POOL.
Your vote is what drives democracy forward. Learn where your local polling place is and get there with a discounted ride: https://t.co/A0l641s5IE pic.twitter.com/7K1h7hWQKg— Uber (@Uber) November 5, 2018
In San Francisco, scooter riders on Skip get a $5 credit for showing that they used a Skip scooter to reach the polls.
You vote. You tweet. You get $5 in ride credit.— Skip (@SkipScooters) October 31, 2018
Ride a Skip to vote on November 6th, then follow us and tweet a photo of your "I Voted" sticker with the hashtag #SkiptothePolls. We'll DM you with a $5 promo code for using your voice. #DoYourParthttps://t.co/lJ9RQusfm0
Scoot riders can earn a free ride.
⚡️ #FreedomScoot just droppin' by to remind you to vote tomorrow 🇺🇸 Take a scoot to the polls and and tag us in a selfie with your scoot and your "I Voted" sticker and we'll give you a free ride ⚡️ New users, use promo VOTE2018 for a free ride!#electionday #electionday2018 pic.twitter.com/7d1jhSAShl— Scoot (@ScootNetworks) November 5, 2018
Lime scooters and bikes can be ridden for free. Users will receive a code for a free ride.
On November 6th, all of our U.S. riders will receive an email reminder with Lime’s free ride code and supplemental details from https://t.co/Y11JdzC4nM and I am a voter. #CitrusGotReal #BeAVoter— Lime (@limebike) October 25, 2018
Bird, which has scooters available in Oakland San Jose, has not announced a discount for voters.
Take a look at the stories below to help inform your decision when it comes to candidates and measures. And after the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results.
Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
