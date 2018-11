Pedal to the Polls tomorrow! Use code BIKETOVOTE for a free Access Pass to ensure you have your ride covered for getting to the Polls. pic.twitter.com/nWNfaffqPW — Ford GoBike (@FordGoBike) November 5, 2018

Several companies are making it easy for you to get to the polls for the 2018 November elections with free or discounted rides.Ford GoBike will let you check out a bike for free. The company has 7,000 bikes docked at 540 stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, and Emeryville.Lyft is giving 50 percent off all rides to the polls, good for up to $5.Uber is giving a $10 discount on a single ride to your polling place. It's only available on the lowest priced Uber option, like Uber POOL.In San Francisco, scooter riders on Skip get a $5 credit for showing that they used a Skip scooter to reach the polls.Scoot riders can earn a free ride.Lime scooters and bikes can be ridden for free. Users will receive a code for a free ride.Bird, which has scooters available in Oakland San Jose, has not announced a discount for voters.Take a look at the stories below to help inform your decision when it comes to candidates and measures. And after the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results.