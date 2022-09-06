Bay Area Heat Wave: This city could reach 118 degrees

The Bay Area could see new records, again---as many cities will experience triple-digit heat.

The Bay Area could experience an even hotter day after reaching new heat wave records on Monday, and it's already warming up again.

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- The Bay Area could experience an even hotter day after reaching new heat wave records on Monday, and it's already warming up again Tuesday morning.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid Bay Area heat wave

Preliminary numbers show new record low warm temperatures as of Tuesday morning, according to Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Livermore was at 74 degrees beating a record low of 71 degrees on this day in 1998.

San Jose had a temperature of 75 degrees early Tuesday, surpassing its 1998 record low warmth record of 70 degrees on this date.

In San Francisco, the financial district was already seeing temperature of 90 degrees at 10 a.m. And the city is expected to reach a high of 94 degrees.

RELATED: Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG &E says

But with a long day to go still, Livermore could reach 118 degrees on Tuesday, beating a record of any day of the year, Nicco says.

On Monday, Livermore reached a record-breaking 116 degrees.

Other possible forecast highs for the Bay Area on Tuesday :

Napa 110

Redwood City 107

San Jose 106

Oakland 102

Santa Rosa 113

It is a Spare the Alert day again, but it now has been extended through Wednesday amid the triple-digit heat wave.

There is also a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday evening.

HEAT ADVISORY: Until Thursday 8 p.m.

Highs: 95-103 across Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until Thursday 8 p.m.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live