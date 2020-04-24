Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Jose woman transforms house into 'fairy wonderland' amid COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a new neighborhood of sorts in San Jose - "Fairy Glen."

Lili Ghazian has transformed the area in front of her Willow Glen home on Celestine Avenue into a fairy wonderland.

It's a plan that's been in the works for months. She first saw an article about a similar idea months ago.

"That was it. I knew I had to do this," she said.

Ghazian was waiting for summer to unveil her magic, but after the stay-at-home order when into effect, she got to work.

She's hung decorations from trees and attached "fairy doors" to the trunks.

"I wanted to bring joy and positive messaging to kids and their families and no better time than doing it now," Ghazian said.

Every day Ghazian discretely adds a new door with a little message written on it.

Sometimes kids leave something in return.

"Not me, but fairies get a lot of notes from the kids and on those they express how happy they are the fairies are in Willow Glen," she said.

"My heart fills up with joy every single time. It never gets old. It's beyond what I hoped for."

Ghazian says as soon as she can get enough supplies, she hopes to expand the fairy wonderland to other yards.

