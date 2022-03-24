War in Ukraine: Santa Clara Co. terminates nearly 30 year 'Sister County' relationship with Russia

The county believes this is the best way to support the people of Russia and Ukraine.
As the crisis in Ukraine continues, the sights and sounds of war are felt throughout the world.
Locally, the Santa Clara County board of supervisors are standing up against the actions of the Russian government.
"We don't approve of the government," Santa Clara Co. Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "We don't approve of what they're doing. We think what they're doing is not just horrific and unconscionable, but demonstrates that they don't deserve to have relationships with other governments throughout the world."
RELATED: San Jose votes to keep Sister City relationship with Russian City after talks of cutting ties
So after maintaining a sister county relationship for nearly three decades, Santa Clara County unanimously approved to cut those ties.
The county has had this relationship with Moscow since 1994.
Supervisor Chavez believes this is the best way to support the people of Russia and Ukraine and not Vladimir Putin or the government.
"We want to support the people," Chavez said. "I personally understand and I think my board understands how important it is to have meaningful relationships with the people of both of those nations and recognize that we can't prop up somebody like Putin with a fake partnership with their government."
For those we spoke with at Russian-tied businesses in the South Bay, they want to make clear that the actions overseas do not represent who they are as Russian people living in the United States.
RELATED: SF's 'Little Russia' businesses experiencing waves of the war 6,000 miles away from Ukraine
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
South Bay resident Mikhail Arsentiev has felt discriminated against locally due to the war.
He worries cutting Russian relationships may lead to more issues for the Bay Area Russian community.
"You don't want to say where you're from, you just want to stay away from those issues," Arsentiev said. "It's really sad. It's wrong and it's very un-American for sure."
The County of Santa Clara has a hate prevention task force to address issues like this.
RELATED: Bay Area Georgian Americans collect humane relief supplies for Ukraine
Chavez does not want any one from Russia or Ukraine to feel these strains from the county's choice to stand against the government.
"We're very used to being an international region and international city and it gives us some experience in working on those types of issues," Chavez said. "I think that the hate prevention task force will be playing a leadership role in addressing that."
The county will now look into establishing a relationship with a jurisdiction in Ukraine.
Santa Clara County also has sister county relationships with Florence, Italy and Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Republic of China.
Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIST: Companies pulling out of Russia include Apple, Ikea, Ford
- Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
- Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Stanford expert answers top Google questions
- Activist interrupts live Russian state news broadcast with sign protesting Ukraine war
- How to help Ukrainians amid Russian attacks
- How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
- Pregnant woman photographed on stretcher, baby die after Russian maternity hospital bombing
- EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian man helping refugees says Russian missiles were only miles from NATO base
- SF chef cooks up support for Ukraine, 6,200 miles away from home
- Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
- PHOTOS: Ukraine refugees leave homes behind, but not their pets
- Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space as sanctions threaten peace aboard ISS
- Local and national support for people in Ukraine
- Ukrainian grandmother tells grandson she's 'ready to fight' as Russian forces move closer to Kyiv
- Bay Area nonprofit trying to save volunteers, dogs stranded in Ukraine
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff - neither made in Russia - being dumped out as states boycott