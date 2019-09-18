CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon allows shoppers to pay cash for online purchases, WalletHub ranks the best California cities to retire, and consumers cite high TV costs as the reason for cord-cutting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon, Western Union team up to allow shoppers to pay in cash
In a reversal of the ongoing "cashless" store trend, Amazon is teaming up with Western Union to make it possible for people to pay cash for online purchases.
Amazon PayCode will be available to consumers starting today. Shoppers will be able make their purchases on Amazon, and get a generated code at checkout. They can then pay in cash at a local Western Union within the next 24 hours to complete the transaction.
Bay Area ranks high in the best places to retire in California
Bay Area cities make up the top 5 most retirement-friendly destinations in California, according to a new report. WalletHub compared 250 cities in the state across three key dimensions: quality of life, health, and activities. From their findings, these Bay Area cities ranked the highest:
1. Los Gatos
2. Los Altos
3. Walnut Creek
4. San Rafael
5. Saratoga
San Jose is 26 on the list, San Francisco is ranked 102 out of the 250 cities measured. The state of California ranked 34 on WalletHub's "Best and Worst States to Retire" study.
High cost of pay TV main reason for cord-cutting, says report
The rising cost of traditional pay TV service is causing consumers to cut the cord, according to Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports took a survey of how Americans watch television, and found that 77 percent still subscribe to a regular pay TV service. 22 percent still use antennas for free over-the-air TV.
Out of those who currently pay for regular television service, 20 percent stated that they were likely to cancel within the next year. As for consumers who already cut the cord, 62 percent cited the high costs of pay TV as their reason. Only 6 percent of those with streaming services were planning to cancel.
