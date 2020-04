Coronavirus impact: East Bay, South Bay regional parks announce additional closures ahead of Easter weekend

The East Bay will see some temporary changes Easter weekend as well. @EBRPD is asking the public to not visit their parks this weekend to prevent over-crowding. Additionally, they are closing parking lots at ten locations to help with the cause. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/Z0DwvqXEgv — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 10, 2020

Black Diamond Mines - All Parking Lots CLOSED

Briones - Alhambra Staging Area CLOSED

Coyote Hills - All Parking Lots CLOSED

Garin - All Parking Lots CLOSED

Kennedy Grove - All Parking Lots CLOSED

Lake Chabot - Main Parking Lot CLOSED

MLK Jr. - Doolittle South and Arrowhead Staging Areas CLOSED

Miller Knox - All Parking Lots CLOSED

Mission Peak - Stanford Avenue Staging Area CLOSED (Fenced with no trail access, closed by request of City of Fremont)

Temescal - All Parking Lots CLOSED

The @CityofSanJose is temporarily closing ALL regional parks to help stop the spread of #Coronavirus. The city has already received complaints of overcrowding and no social-distancing so they are trying to get ahead of the curve heading into Easter weekend https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/svl2qePAE1 — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 10, 2020

Almaden Lake Park

Alum Rock Park

Edenvale Garden Park

Emma Prusch Farm Park

Guadalupe Oak Grove

Kelley Park

Lake Cunningham Park

Municipal Rose Garden

Overfelt Gardens Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The views of Mission Peak normally give people a much needed escape from the busy Bay Area lifestyle.But this weekend, may not be that time to take in the scenery due to the coronavirus pandemic "This Easter we really need folks to stay home and stay safe," East Bay Regional Parks Public Information Supervisor Dave Mason said. "So we have closed some parking areas and staging areas temporarily for Easter to help maintain safety. It's all about the safety of the public and of the employees."The East Bay Regional Parks District has already announced closures to many parking lots and staging areas but are expanding that ahead of this busy weekend.In total, 10 regional parks will see new lot and staging closures on April 11 and 12.The district is discouraging the public to visit the parks, but the trails will remain open and accessible if you walk or bike to the locations.Learn more information on closures and cancellations from the East Bay Regional Park District here But it's not just in the East Bay.In the South Bay, changes are coming as well, specifically at the San Jose Regional Parks that will be closed to keep people away on Easter weekend."We're just trying to do our part, we're trying to really prevent people from gathering in groups," City of San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Executive Public Information Officer Charlotte Graham said. "We know that these regional parks are areas that can get crowded. We have observed and received reports regarding non-compliance with county orders at certain parks and people gathering. So we just want to be really proactive and make sure that people are following those county orders."The City of San Jose will do this by closing the following 9 regional parks to the public entirely.Unlike in the East Bay, this means no access by car or by foot throughout the entirety of the Easter weekend.Neighborhood parks in San Jose will remain open with public space restrictions, such as closed dog parks and sports fields.But temporary measures could turn to indefinite if social distancing doesn't continue."What I can say is that, if group gatherings, overcrowding or any kind of non-compliance with the county orders is seen at parks, it can definitely lead to the closure of other parks," Graham said.Learn more information on closures and cancellations from the City of San Jose here