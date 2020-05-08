Coronavirus Bay Area: Solano County to reopen some retail stores for Phase 2

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SOLANO CONTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Solano County businesses will reopen on Friday. The county public health officer gave the go-ahead just after 8 p.m. Thursday night. The order is similar to that of the Governor's that takes effect Friday across the state.Solano is one of just four local counties that are loosening restrictions. Napa, Sonoma, and Santa Cruz Counties are also taking action to make changes.In Solano County, there is a great deal of confusion about what is actually happening."I asked what businesses over here gonna open up?" That question came from Bertha Thomas and every single other person we talked with on Thursday in Solano County. The health officer here is allowing low risk businesses that include clothing retail stores, pet grooming, florists, offices and parks.Currently some businesses like Michaels are doing curbside service but the health officer says he fears curbside, which is part of the state recommendations, could be more dangerous due to the already long lines.Because of that, businesses can open inside providing they have social distancing policies and post their plan so customers can see it."Yeah it's confusing but you have to just deal with it," says Timothy Payne of Vallejo.And some are ready to deal with it. Especially the youngsters."We're tired of being in the house," says 14-year-old Lavita Johnson. She says this is a very tough time for kids and teens, especially ones who are in bad situations at home, "even if it's just 20-30 minutes it's a way to get away from all the problems."The number of cases here in Solano County continues to rise and there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths. Many we spoke with are now even more fearful."Imagine you go into a store there's lots of people hardly any air circulating think of the people that you're going to get infected," says Manny Espinoza who is usually a wine country tour guide but is currently out of work.But while the businesses may be opening, it's uncertain if and when the customers will come back."So you'll definitely start going out a little more? Oh no she's not gonna let me but if I could I would," says Johnson referring to her grandmother's strict policies.This change in Solano County does not include in-house dining at restaurants. We talked with the health officer about this and he tells us that is unlikely to happen even next week.