Phase 2 reopening: Local Sonoma County restaurant, winery join forces to resume business amid COVID-19

Business owners are gearing up to welcome customers just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
RELATED: Sonoma Co. business owners battle with insurance during COVID-19 outbreak
Tony Moll, a former NFL player, along with two of his teammates founded the Three Fat Guy's Winery. Moll has been selling wine outside of his store and doing virtual wine tasting several times a week.
"First phone call we made was to Picazo, and said 'get your food truck here and we got to partner over here' and that is what it's all about. Small town feel," said Moll.
Under the new rules by the California Department of Public Health, wineries may also open for outdoor dining if meals are served. A win, win situation for Picazo restaurant and The Three Fat Guys Winery.
"Collaborating equality honestly. Because their wine is good and our food truck is awesome and so the food and the wine go hand in hand," said Kina Chavez, owner of Picazo Food Truck & Café
Under this order, restaurants, shopping malls, day camps, child care and churches for drive-in services will be allowed to open. Schools are still a question mark. Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane says this is a great start.
RELATED: What will Bay Area wineries look like after coronavirus? 'Very different,' industry expert says
"You can't have tables next to each other, they'll have to be the plastic shields every will have to be disposable for wine tastings," said Zane.
A ray of sunshine after the last three and half years of fires, floods and power shutdowns Sonoma has overcome.
"We have gone through 4 disasters now in the last years and our businesses have gone through so much, and people here have gone through so much and we keep picking ourselves up again," said Supervisor Zane.
Kina Chavez says the new order brings a sigh of relief that she will finally be able to reopen their café and restaurant but not without proper training.
"When we decide on what day we are going to open because we are not ready to open our dining area yet. We are going to have to get together and start practicing the new protocols," said Chavez.
For now, they still have this sunset, food, wine and the anticipation of more businesses during Memorial Day weekend.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions