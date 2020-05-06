Coronavirus Los Angeles

Coronavirus restrictions: LA County officials announce some businesses, public spaces can reopen with safety precautions Friday

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Health and elected officials on Wednesday announced that certain types of businesses and public spaces in Los Angeles County that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to reopen with safety precautions on Friday.

RELATED: Everything we know (and don't) about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

Speaking at a daily briefing, county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kathryn Barger said the first round of reopenings will include trails, trailheads, golf courses, car dealership showrooms, and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music. Pro shops and dine-in restaurants at golf courses are to remain shuttered.

The revised "safer-at-home" order will only allow for curbside pickup at the businesses, Barger emphasized. In-store shopping will continue to be banned for the time being.

Beaches will also remain closed, although public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said a plan for reopening the coastline has been developed and could be implemented "in the very near future."

RELATED: 'Depression-era numbers': California's recovery from COVID-19 crisis will take years, Newsom warns

The unveiling of the gradual reopening of the county's economy comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was appropriate for some businesses and outdoor areas to begin opening up again on Friday.

According to Barger, the unveiling of the L.A. County plan followed conversations between county and state officials aimed at ensuring that any easing of restrictions is in the best interest of the health of residents. She said the county could not be more lenient than the state dictates.

"What's best for other counties may not necessarily be right for Los Angeles County," the board chair said. "As we are the most densely populated county in the state, our guidelines will certainly look different than others."

At the same news conference, Ferrer reported 55 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 1,367 amid 28,644 cases.



