Ukraine Crisis: Bay Area family from Kyiv holding onto hope as Russian forces attack country

"How could they attack this beautiful gem of a city?"
By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Drozd family is listening and watching, monitoring every move in Ukraine from their home in Fremont.

"It's very hard to see close friends, the friends we grew up with, as Yuri said we have parents of our friends, too many people that are close to our hearts," said his wife, Elena.

Dozens of people are rallying in support of Ukraine at San Francisco's Ferry Building as the Russian invasion continues.



Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Why does Vladimir Putin want Chernobyl? Will the U.S. be attacked? Prof. Amir Weiner answers the top questions here.



Yuri's sister and her family is hunkered down in nearby suburb of Kyiv and has no plans of leaving despite the danger.

"It's my country, I just know it's where I should be," said Olena Drozd-Koroleva, "We have airfields nearby so things are happening really close."

Ukraine is Europe's largest country that most people know nothing about. Here's where it's located and how it gained independence from USSR.



And it got even closer Saturday evening when Russian forces attacked a town less than a mile away.

"I immediately Skyped her," said Drozd. "And she picked up and said, 'yep, we're alive,' her 3-year-old daughter was woken up by the blasts."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine calling President Vladimir Putin "evil."



Drozd's being careful not to upset his mother and father. They're visiting from Kyiv and don't know when they'll get back.

"I kind of did it behind my parents, so they don't get nervous right away and then I came out and say, 'okay, you will be reading that Hlevkha was attacked and Olena is fine'," said Drozd.

"She's very close to this military and the fighting," said an resolute, yet emotional, Yuri Drozd (sr.)

The Drozd's are hurting, yet holding onto hope and pride in their people.

"They're trying to defend the city as much as they can and they're successful, so we see a little bit of hope," said Yuri

"We're waking up every morning and going to bed checking on friends and they're checking on each other," said Elena. "And there's still hope."

