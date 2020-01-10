70 Years of ABC7: Bay Area's 'Most Wanted News Team' deputized to raise ratings

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 1970, when Van "The Kid" Amburg was taking over as lead news anchor at KGO-TV, the station caused a sensation with a Wild West ad featuring "The Channel 7 News Gang."This video contains two versions of the iconic TV commercial, a 30-second ad that has been widely circulated and a rarely seen one-minute version that features even more nicknames, puns and a few guns.In addition to Amburg, the team included "Big" Jerry Jensen; John O'Reilly, "The Dude on Sports," and meteorologist Pete "Doc" Giddings.