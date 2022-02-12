weather

'Let's pray for rain and no frost': Winemakers keeping eye on vineyards amid rare winter heat wave

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Winemakers keeping eye on vineyards amid rare winter heat wave

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- As the unseasonably warm weather continues, Bay Area winemakers are closely watching their vineyards.

"I'm a believer that every year is random, you get dealt the hand that you get dealt. This is certainly different than last year and the year before," says Phil Wente of Wente Vineyards in Livermore.

Wente is reacting to the recent warm weather we've seen here in the Bay Area and the impact it could have on vineyards.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

RELATED: To enjoy or to worry? Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area's winter heat wave is being dubbed a "delightmare" as firefighters warn warm weather means increased fire dangers.



"It's rare that we see a January without rain. To see a January, February and March without rain would be unprecedented. I'm sure we'll get rain in March," says Wente.

While some might be concerned about a lack of upcoming rain and fear of frosts at the end of the month, Wente is optimistic, and others are too.

"That rain storm alone in October filled predominately all of our reservoirs halfway in just one storm in three days. And then by the end of the year, December 31, they were all going into overflow," says Alec Roser of Advanced Viticulture. Roser says every year has it's unique challenges but because of that late rain last year, we're in much better shape now in comparison to 2021.

RELATED: Warmer winter temperatures causing increased risk of earlier Bay Area wildfire season

"We kind of joke about what's normal anymore, none of us know. We don't have a normal growing season and we have to adapt to a number of things. If it's not dry conditions, we're getting fires. If we're not getting fires, we're having those thunderstorms," says Roser.

RELATED: 'We no longer have a fire season - we have a fire year,' SoCal fire chief says
EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire burning near Laguna Beach has burned 150 acres and is 10% contained, officials said Thursday afternoon.



"We're all on pins and needles to a certain extent right? Every year it seems like we're always praying for rain, so let's pray for rain and no frost," says Wente.

Roser says that while we have seen a dry six weeks, soil moisture levels are higher now than they were last year at this time and that is promising news. He says that they have dealt with a few early bud breaks from some of the younger vines, one of the reasons they're working so hard to finish pruning as quickly as possible. Roser though believes the mature vines are still 3-4 weeks out from bud breaks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlivermorecalifornia wildfiresbay areawineheatwine industryweatherrainwine barsheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday
2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in SJ park
PG&E warns of possible power outages due to strong winds
Man drowns after falling in swimming pool while shoveling snow
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing Oakland federal guard
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Show More
South Bay proposal aims to help children who've lost parents to COVID
John Madden public memorial at Oakland Coliseum
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News