Coronavirus impact: Bay Area cities urge residents to avoid crowds, practice social distancing on Easter weekend

Gabriel Thompson from Oakland was taking a breather, grabbing a walk and fresh air with daughter Layla. but that's not always easy or safe.
"We try and get out but streets are busy and sidewalks are narrow," said Thompson.
The city of Oakland has heard those complaints. Councilman Dan Kalb says starting this weekend, Oakland is making more room for residents to social distance, by shutting down more than a dozen neighborhood streets across the city to cars.
"We want to make room for people going outside to the store, pharmacy and do it in a matter so they don't come into contact with other people," said Kalb.
"This is a good thing, especially for me," Oakland resident Gilbert Gibson said. "I didn't want to walk and I didn't want to drive my truck so I'm going to get on my bike and ride."
In San Francisco, the reminders about keeping that six-foot distance seem to be everywhere.
Despite that, ABC7 saw people on the Embarcadero near the Ferry Building farmer's market clearly not practicing social distancing or wearing protective masks. Many people got a not-so-subtle warning from CDC signs encouraging people to stay at home during the pandemic.
SFFD firefighters were out at Ocean Beach, Mclaren Park and the Marina Green to remind people to keep their distance.
Our response to this pandemic depends on all of us making smart choices. Talk to your friends, check in with your family, and find ways to celebrate Easter, Passover, Ramadan remotely. Engine 31 at GOLDENGATE PARK saying HAPPY HOLIDAY, and thanks for staying home. pic.twitter.com/64aEGViT2e— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 11, 2020
The SFFD urges residents to resist the temptation of gathering this Easter weekend.
"Think about things we can do this holiday that don't involve a park, a beach or residences," said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Marin County is trying to avoid crowds they saw last month at parks and beaches. the Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted a few weekend reminders
the first, stay at home unless essential.
Friendly reminders for this weekend:— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) April 11, 2020
✔️ Stay at home unless essential
✔️ Non-motorized access to parks/trails
✔️ New parking restrictions in place
✔️ Walk/bike in your own neighborhood
✔️ Be nice to one another
✔️ Practice social distancing
✔️ Did we mention stay at home? pic.twitter.com/Yj3sZFkvNd
