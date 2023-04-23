  • Watch Now

2 small earthquakes struck near Antioch Sunday afternoon, USGS says

Sunday, April 23, 2023 9:15PM
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Two small earthquakes struck near Antioch Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first was a preliminary 2.5 earthquake and happened at 12:48 p.m., the USGS said.

The second quake, a preliminary 3.1, struck around 1:20 p.m.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

This comes after another earthquake, a magnitude 3.8, struck near Antioch this past Wednesday.

So far, there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

