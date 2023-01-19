Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The quake happened at 9:15 a.m.

San Juan Bautista is about 15 miles south of Gilroy.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

RELATED: Pres. Biden to tour storm damage in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties on Thursday

This comes as Biden visits the region on Thursday to tour storm damage in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.