Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says

Thursday, January 19, 2023 5:49PM
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 9:15 a.m.

San Juan Bautista is about 15 miles south of Gilroy.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

This comes as Biden visits the region on Thursday to tour storm damage in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

