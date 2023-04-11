Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill, USGS says

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Morgan Hill Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:40 a.m. and hit about 9 kilometers east of Morgan Hill and San Martin.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

A preliminary 3.5 earthquake struck Pacifica Tuesday morning, followed by two smaller quakes USGS says.

