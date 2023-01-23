Preliminary 3.7 earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill, USGS says

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck near Morgan Hill and San Martin in the South Bay Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 5:58 a.m. and was centered around 9 kilometers east northeast of San Martin.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

