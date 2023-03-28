Preliminary 3.5 earthquake and 2 smaller quakes strike Pacifica, USGS says

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in Pacifica Tuesday morning, followed by two smaller quakes, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The first quake happened at 6:01 a.m. Two preliminary 2.6 earthquakes then followed at 6:03 and 6:04 a.m.

The quakes hit one kilometer east northeast of Pacifica.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.