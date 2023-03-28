  • Watch Now

Preliminary 3.5 earthquake and 2 smaller quakes strike Pacifica, USGS says

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 1:23PM
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in Pacifica Tuesday morning, followed by two smaller quakes, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake happened at 6:01 a.m. Two preliminary 2.6 earthquakes then followed at 6:03 and 6:04 a.m.

The quakes hit one kilometer east northeast of Pacifica.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

