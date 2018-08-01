CARR FIRE

Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County

Carr Fire in Shasta County on Tuesday, August 1, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire in Shasta County is now 115,538 acres and 35 percent contained, up from 112,000 acres and 30 percent containment on Tuesday.

The massive wildfire has torched 1,018 homes in and around the city of Redding, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is threatening more than 2,500 structures.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday that another 440 buildings including barns and warehouses have also been destroyed by the fire.

RELATED: Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County

Six people have been killed and more than 38,000 people have been displaced from the fire.

Police are asking for help from the public locating multiple people who are still missing.

LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

The wildfire is the 6th most destructive wildfire in California history.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

