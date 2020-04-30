Coronavirus lawsuit: Students sue UC system over refunds amid COVID-19 campus closures

RELATED:Everything to know about stay at home order
Claire Brandmeyer is a junior psych-major at UC Davis and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
"A lot of people have been angry about not getting their money back and that's how this all started," she tells ABC7 News.
Brandmeyer feels UC system students are owed refunds of $1,100 in fees for things that are currently off-limits.
"For example paying for library fees, for the in-campus gym, paying for the pool, paying for all these things that we would normally get to use on campus," she says.
Shelter-in-place mandates closed UC and CSU campuses to about 700,000 students who are now taking classes online at the same tuition as before. The UC President has already said "no refunds" for the spring term while remote learning is offered. Claire's suit seeks to force their hand.
"(It) could really help someone pay for rent, put food on their table, maybe they have kids and it could help put their kids through school."
RELATED: SATs, GPAs and deadlines: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
The UC system has not yet responded to Claire's lawsuit. However, the California State University (CSU) system has responded to a similar lawsuit filed by another plaintiff.
In the statement, CSU spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp says, "the complaint misstates the facts. Although classes were converted to online instruction when Governor Newsom issued his stay-at-home order, every CSU campus continued to fulfill its mission of providing instruction and services to its students." The CSU also says it will vigorously defend against the suit.
It's likely that both schools will mount a vigorous defense, or face refunding millions of dollars in fees and possibly a portion of tuitions collected so far.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19