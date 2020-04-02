EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco Bay Area part-time EMT describes battling coronavirus on the front lines

Alison Crawford is a second generation first responder. Her father a retired fire captain.
RELATED: Coronavirus: California schools closed through end of academic year, Gov. Newsom says
Two years ago, Crawford got certified as an EMT.
"I remember the moment I told him, he was just over the moon," said Crawford. "He was like, 'You've always had this in you, you've always been someone that's run towards people in need.'"
In addition to her full time job in tech, Crawford typically works one 12 hour shift a week.
"There's a level of intensity and a level of focus with my partners that I work with," she said.
Crawford says she is definitely in contact with people suspected of having the virus.
RELATED: Cruise ships with sick, dead passengers due to COVID-19 must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
"Anytime someone has flu-like symptoms, we treat them as if they have COVID-19," she explained.
Crawford recently witnessed doctors exiting a hospital to meet a patient brought in by ambulance outside. Something she says you don't typically see.
"That's a COVID case," said Crawford.
Her training now serving her well.
"One of the first things when we join is we have a mask fitted specifically for us where they put a hood over us and they spray really stinky stuff up the hood to see if the seal is correct," said Crawford.
RELATED: Coronavirus in the US: Trump says 'life and death' at stake in following guidelines
"We know how to properly seal it around our nose make sure that it's completely around our jaw line," she continued.
The decontamination process is just as meticulous.
"When I come home from my shift I strip down my clothes, I spray everything down, I keep a can of Lysol down there, spray down my boots and everything and I completely strip down, put on my robe, come upstairs and take a really calculated route to the shower," said Crawford.
She has to. She's protecting her husband and her almost 7-year-old daughter.
"Lucy. I can't say her name too loud because she's in bed now, she'll come running out," said Crawford.
RELATED: Nurses protest outside of San Jose hospital for more protective equipment amid coronavirus pandemic
"She gets it she totally gets it and she's seen my dad's helmets," said Crawford. "She's seen the siren that we have. We have one of the fire sirens."
Understandably, Crawford's husband worries and sometimes she does, too.
"It's the down time, the in-between time, that's really kind of stressful kind of in the middle of the night if I hear him cough or I'm taking everyone's temperature just constantly," said Crawford.
"So I have three pretty intense full time jobs right now," she continued.
Home schooling mom, business professional and first responder.
RELATED: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
When ABC7 News asked Crawford why she does it, she responded, "When you are raised by a first responder your life is just different."
"My dad, he's my best friend and the hardest thing through all of this Melanie, is I haven't been able to see him," she said. "He's 73 years old. He gets bronchitis every single winter because he didn't have PPE in the fire department in the 70s and 80s and 90s."
Crawford recently answered Newsom's call for healthcare workers to join the state.
"Oh yeah, that's a no-brainer. I mean, especially after being quarantined with a kindergartner for three weeks. I was like you can just call me now," said Crawford.
She went on to say, "It felt good to put all my information in there as a Californian. I think, on behalf of all first responders, we're ready.".
She says they've been waiting and training for this moment, "We've got this and we're kind of all in it together."
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19