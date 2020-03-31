Coronavirus Support: San Francisco neighborhood honors frontline heroes by making noise

At 7 o'clock, a Western Addition community banged their spoons, kettles, and cookware, for San Francisco's frontline workers.
RELATED: Mill Valley residents bond and unite during COVID-19 pandemic with nightly community howl
Susan Solomon, with United Educators of San Francisco, helped organize the shout out. "Without grocery store clerks and health care workers, and janitors cleaning up buildings that people have to go into and transit workers, bus drivers, this would be even harder than it is right now."
This may have been San Francisco's inaugural night of noise making, but communities around the world have been chiming in from a distance for weeks.
Mill Valley is howling for their heroes, New York is "clapping because they care," and Italy has been singing from the rooftops.
Done with dinner? Skip the dishes and bang those pots and pans to cheer on our frontline workers!💥#getloudforourheroes pic.twitter.com/Tz0hGTkivf— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) March 31, 2020
"I feel like we gain a lot of strength knowing that people are wanting us to succeed," said Dr. Ingrid Lim, an ER doctor at Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center. "It makes it a little bit easier to go to work!"
Dr. Lim finds fortitude in the medical supply donations she's received, a drawing of her in a cape from her seven-year-old daughter, and the community's care and cooperation. She says her ER has not yet been overwhelmed.
"People are abiding by the recommendations and staying home and not coming in, unless they're really truly sick. We're all very appreciative that that's happening and that we're flattening the curve."
RELATED: 102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy
Supervisor Matt Haney partnered with UCSF and helped spread the word about San Francisco's 'Get Loud For Our Heroes'.
"This matters and that you have respect and appreciation for people who are putting their health at risk and you acknowledge it.... We also need to just let them know that we really appreciate the sacrifices that they're making."
If you missed Monday's cheer, you'll have another chance... every night at 7 p.m.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19