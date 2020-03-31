Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Support: San Francisco neighborhood honors frontline heroes by making noise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pots and pans served a different purpose during Monday night dinner.

At 7 o'clock, a Western Addition community banged their spoons, kettles, and cookware, for San Francisco's frontline workers.

Susan Solomon, with United Educators of San Francisco, helped organize the shout out. "Without grocery store clerks and health care workers, and janitors cleaning up buildings that people have to go into and transit workers, bus drivers, this would be even harder than it is right now."

This may have been San Francisco's inaugural night of noise making, but communities around the world have been chiming in from a distance for weeks.

Mill Valley is howling for their heroes, New York is "clapping because they care," and Italy has been singing from the rooftops.



"I feel like we gain a lot of strength knowing that people are wanting us to succeed," said Dr. Ingrid Lim, an ER doctor at Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center. "It makes it a little bit easier to go to work!"

Dr. Lim finds fortitude in the medical supply donations she's received, a drawing of her in a cape from her seven-year-old daughter, and the community's care and cooperation. She says her ER has not yet been overwhelmed.
"People are abiding by the recommendations and staying home and not coming in, unless they're really truly sick. We're all very appreciative that that's happening and that we're flattening the curve."

Supervisor Matt Haney partnered with UCSF and helped spread the word about San Francisco's 'Get Loud For Our Heroes'.

"This matters and that you have respect and appreciation for people who are putting their health at risk and you acknowledge it.... We also need to just let them know that we really appreciate the sacrifices that they're making."

If you missed Monday's cheer, you'll have another chance... every night at 7 p.m.

