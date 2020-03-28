Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports

Many have channeled their competitive spirit into video games like Call Of Duty and NBA2K. While others are learning a new craft like piano, cooking, or home schooling.
RELATED: 49ers coach Katie Sowers uses new platform for charity during COVID-19 outbreak
Over the past week, we reached out to athletes from all different sports and teams. In the video above, you can see Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors, who is not sure when/if his excellent rookie season will resume.
Saint Mary's Gaels standout Jordan Ford, who had his season cancelled ahead of March Madness and the NBA Draft.
Cal Football quarterback Chase Garbers has taken up a whole new sport as he waits to learn what the Golden Bears will do for Spring practice.
RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares PSA about COVID-19 safety
San Jose Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson has gone viral! Using his social media skills for good and teaching kids a new trick of the day.
And Daniel Cormier, arguably the most accomplished fighter in Mixed Martial Arts history, is spending his time home schooling and sneaking in an occasional - and very frustrating -- game of Grand Theft Auto online with his Gilroy High School Wrestling team.
I can't give anything away, but next week we are working on some big interviews with members of the San Francisco Giants, an All-Star from the San Jose Sharks, a key player for the 49ers, and one of the most accomplished Olympians of all time. Stay tuned!
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19