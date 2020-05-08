Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Shining a light on mental illness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An underlying issue with the coronavirus pandemic is mental illness.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

Doctor Alok Patel wants to share resources for anyone struggling to get through this and you are not alone.

Here are some resources:
  • Covidmentalhealthsupport.org - It's a searchable database that can help people with anything from anxiety to trouble parenting to depression

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 - This is confidential

  • Crisis test line - Text "home" to 741741 and reach a crisis counselor


  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255


CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdoctorsmental healthvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with mental health issues
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 new deaths, 883 additional cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
New rules protect consumer finances
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
Bay Area baby makes history as next Gerber Baby
Coronavirus: Parts of Bay Area lifting some shelter-in-place restrictions today
More TOP STORIES News