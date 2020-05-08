Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Shining a light on mental illness

Covidmentalhealthsupport.org - It's a searchable database that can help people with anything from anxiety to trouble parenting to depression



National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 - This is confidential



Crisis test line - Text "home" to 741741 and reach a crisis counselor





National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An underlying issue with the coronavirus pandemic is mental illness.Doctor Alok Patel wants to share resources for anyone struggling to get through this and you are not alone.