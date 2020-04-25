Coronavirus

Coronavirus: California nearly doubles testing per million residents, now ranks 27th in US

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are big improvements for California on the COVID-19 testing front. The state nearly doubled its number of processed tests this week per million people compared to last week.

State officials say COVID-19 testing is an important indicator in when the state could reopen.

This week, California has significantly improved its ranking as compared to other states testing for the virus.

"We're making progress for one reason -- we took responsibility and we took initiative," said Gov. Gavin Newsom during a press conference Friday.

An ABC7 News I-TEAM analysis of data from the COVID-19 tracking project and state health departments looked at processed tests for the 50 states and D.C.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Gov. Newsom announces

The data was updated as of Thursday.

California ranks 27th this week, up from 48th last week and 45th on April 10.
"It's still not good enough, we need to do a lot more," said Newsom.

"We hope to be averaging 25,000 tests a day by the end of this month," he continued.
When standardizing for population differences, Rhode Island ranks first with the most tests processed at nearly 42,000 per 1 million people.

RELATED: Oakland expands free COVID-19 testing to residents in Alameda County

California ranks 27th with just over 12,000 tests processed per 1 million people. That's nearly twice the number of tests processed last week.

Kansas is last with a little over 7,000 tests processed per 1 million people.

For California, progress in testing could lead to progress elsewhere.

"The more we can do in this space, much more than we're currently doing, yes, the quicker then we can start connecting, more green dots in those other indicators," Newsom said.

These are indicators that are ultimately needed for the state to re-open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemichealth caredoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
Oakland expands free COVID-19 testing
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus impact: Food access and feeding your family
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
Bay Area business offers free car service to front line health care workers
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Coronavirus testing: SF prepares for new site in Mission District
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus: No social distancing as warm weather brings people to Santa Cruz
High school seniors may have to do freshman year of college from home
Monetary donations bring meals for health care workers, jobs for Burlingame restaurant employees
'Very likely' SF's shelter order will be extended amid COVID-19, mayor says
Show More
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
WATCH TOMORROW: Sing-along of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
More TOP STORIES News