Coronavirus impact: 5 Bay Area counties require people wear face coverings in public, here's how the 1st day went

"Well it is what it is, at least the rate of the virus is going down," said Jackson.
RELATED: Here are the Bay Area counties now requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic
San Francisco is now one of five Bay Area counties requiring people to wear a face covering in public including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties.
"I think we have to protect the whole community, if we're going to be out let's do it," said Jen Miller.
The order means employees at essential businesses like grocery stores must mask up. Workers at Marina Supermarket on Chestnut Street were following the new rules but that includes customers too.
"If a customer comes into the store without a mask, we can refuse service, if we have a mask we can give them one," said store manager Darryl Sultan.
RELATED: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes
We found most people were covering up, but not everybody.
"I thought it was mandatory, I'm alarmed people aren't listening," said Susan from San Francisco.
Mayor London Breed urges citizens to refrain from mask shaming or confrontations.
"If you're not a police officer, don't act like one. We don't want people to confront one another," said Mayor Breed.
RELATED: How close was California to having a New York-level coronavirus crisis?
Marin County's mask requirement doesn't take effect until Wednesday but many businesses are already on board.
"I feel like we gotta play the game, it's hard times but we gotta play the game," said Timothy Ippolito from San Rafael.
Santa Clara County wants people to wear face coverings but won't make it a requirement. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says if you've got one, wear it.
"Whether it's mandatory or not, we should all wear them," said Mayor Liccardo.
San Francisco won't start enforcing its new order until Wednesday, in Marin County, if you're caught without one it could mean a fine of $50 to $1,000, but officials are hoping residents will comply voluntarily.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19