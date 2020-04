Coronavirus impact: 5 Bay Area counties require people wear face coverings in public, here's how the 1st day went

EMBED >More News Videos Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Aries Jackson is working his food delivery job in San Francisco, where he's now required to wear a mask."Well it is what it is, at least the rate of the virus is going down," said Jackson. San Francisco is now one of five Bay Area counties requiring people to wear a face covering in public including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties."I think we have to protect the whole community, if we're going to be out let's do it," said Jen Miller.The order means employees at essential businesses like grocery stores must mask up. Workers at Marina Supermarket on Chestnut Street were following the new rules but that includes customers too."If a customer comes into the store without a mask, we can refuse service, if we have a mask we can give them one," said store manager Darryl Sultan.We found most people were covering up, but not everybody."I thought it was mandatory, I'm alarmed people aren't listening," said Susan from San Francisco.Mayor London Breed urges citizens to refrain from mask shaming or confrontations."If you're not a police officer, don't act like one. We don't want people to confront one another," said Mayor Breed.Marin County's mask requirement doesn't take effect until Wednesday but many businesses are already on board."I feel like we gotta play the game, it's hard times but we gotta play the game," said Timothy Ippolito from San Rafael.Santa Clara County wants people to wear face coverings but won't make it a requirement. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says if you've got one, wear it."Whether it's mandatory or not, we should all wear them," said Mayor Liccardo.San Francisco won't start enforcing its new order until Wednesday, in Marin County, if you're caught without one it could mean a fine of $50 to $1,000, but officials are hoping residents will comply voluntarily.