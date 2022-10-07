Preliminary 2.6 earthquake strikes north of Pacifica, USGS says

The quake happened around 4:30 p.m. just north of Pacifica along the coast.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck near Colma on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 4:30 p.m. just north of Pacifica along the coast.

