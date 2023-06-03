  • Watch Now

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt near Healdsburg, USGS says

Bay City News
Saturday, June 3, 2023 5:07PM
HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- An earthquake with 4.5 magnitude struck in northern California about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
