Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in East Bay, USGS says

The earthquake struck just after 5a.m. with its epicenter located in Bay Point in Contra Costa County, according to USGS. It had a depth of 12 miles.
It was felt in other parts of the Bay Area including the North Bay and San Francisco.
No injuries have been reported.
