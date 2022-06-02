earthquake

Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in East Bay, USGS says

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the East Bay on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after 5a.m. with its epicenter located in Bay Point in Contra Costa County, according to USGS. It had a depth of 12 miles.



It was felt in other parts of the Bay Area including the North Bay and San Francisco.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

