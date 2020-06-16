Golden State Killer

WATCH LIVE: Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo pleading guilty to murder, rape charges

Warning: Some of the content being read in court is graphic and may be very disturbing to some viewers.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is entering guilty pleas as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

"Guilty!" It's the word that his victims and their family members have been aching to hear for decades from DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer's unqualified admission of guilt to 13 first degree murders and dozens of rapes and other crimes.

"Families have waited for decades for justice," said Sacramento County prosecutor Amy Holliday, delivering an opening statement at DeAngelo's plea hearing at Sacramento State University. "Sexual assault victims have waited decades for justice. This final resolution will allow remaining victims to hear the defendant admit to these crimes."

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



In all, the 74-year-old wheelchair-bound DeAngelo is expected to admit guilt to more than 80 formal charges and take responsibility for four dozen other crimes, where charges were never filed, including acts committed in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.

The formal charges include four cases in Contra Costa County in 1978 and '79, committed in the cities of San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek and Concord.

The crimes included rape, but were charged as kidnapping with a firearm because the statute of limitations on rape had run out years ago.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
EMBED More News Videos

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.



DeAngelo's violent crime spree of rape and murder ran from 1975 to 1986, from as far north as Sacramento County to Orange County and many stops in between. During some of that time, he was employed as a police officer in both Exeter and Auburn.

He was not arrested until 2018 after a DNA match. By then, he was a husband, father and grandfather, living in a Sacramento suburb, blending into a community that he once terrorized.

"The time for justice stands in front of us," Holliday told the court. "This place, this plea at this time is in the best interest of the state of California."

The hearing, moved to a ballroom at Sac State due to space and coronavirus concerns, is expected to go for four to five hours, as prosecutors describe each of DeAngelo's acts, the judge reads the charges and DeAngelo admits guilt to each.



In exchange for his guilty pleas, DeAngelo will avoid the death penalty, but spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:

  • Claude Snelling - Tulare County
  • Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County
  • Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County
  • Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County
  • Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County
  • Charlene Smith - Ventura County
  • Lyman Smith - Ventura County
  • Patrice Harrington - Orange County
  • Keith Harrington - Orange County
  • Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County
  • Janelle Cruz - Orange County

See the full complaint filed against DeAngelo here.

Watch live in the video player above. We're also streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV apps like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Take a look at all of ABC7's stories, photos, videos, and more from the archives about the Golden State Killer.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliasan franciscosacramentorapetrialgolden state killermurdercourtkidnappingcourt caseserial killerdeath penalty
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
WATCH IN 60: Cold case solved, suspected Golden State Killer's home sold
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EpiPen maker to pay $30 million for financial nondisclosure, DOJ issues guidelines for using consumer genetic databases, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom adds Bay Area county to California COVID-19 watch list
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
SoCal county's ICUs are 99% full as coronavirus cases surge
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Neighbors disturbed by stuffed animal monkey hanging by rope from tree in Santa Rosa home
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Show More
Here's what to expect the next time you fly
COVID-19 updates: Alameda Co. delays reopening
Calls renewed to defund SJPD after alleged racist Facebook posts surface
East Bay fireworks stands expect huge sales ahead of July 4th
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
More TOP STORIES News