San Francisco's 2022 Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return

"It's just fabulous. I've done this for so many years and it was a big loss that we couldn't do it," said Lynne Shepherd, who marched alongside her partner and two daughters.
RELATED: Supreme Court opens door to overturning rights to relationships, marriages between same-sex couples
"It's inspirational, it makes me feel great and I love seeing all the different people, the diversity all of it," said her partner, Michelle Contini.
Watch ABC7's exclusive live SF Pride coverage on TV and streaming online now as the parade kicks off with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.
"Oh my God, it's amazing it's an amazing feeling," said Ana Lazo, ahead of the march at Dolores Park, there with her wife of 15 years.
The crowd made its way from Dolores and 18th streets winding to the Castro.
"You know it's so great to see so many coming out here for pride. We're seeing a great, great turnout," said Dave Karraker, co-president of the Castro Merchants Association. "People want to get out of the house. They really want to get out on the streets. They want to celebrate. So they are down here with their families celebrating Pride."
ALLIES IN ACTION: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families
The mood, while celebratory, was also somber in wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
"Yesterday we had a really sad day with what happened with the Supreme Court and we're going to have to fight like hell," said Lazo, noting concerns over what the Supreme Court's ruling could signal for LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage.
"It's coming. It's coming," she said. "They're coming for us. Because they don't believe we should have the same rights as everyone else and I think it's just a matter of time for them to come for us."
In the meantime, they march with allies alongside, including daughters. "It matters to me because I want my mom to be happy," said Lynne Shepherd's daughter, Jordan Jaeger. "Seeing her happy makes me happy because she's my mom."
"We need everyone right now in this time," said Shepherd. "Especially the Roe versus Wade thing, it's huge, so we need everyone on board and standing with us."
Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here's what you need to know about street closures, Clipper card ahead of SF Pride Parade
- Pride Month 2022: What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
- Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
- Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
- SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant; 'if you see something, say something'
- 'Good Trouble' actress Sherry Cola embraces queerness as 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal
- SF's famous pink triangle lights up in ceremony to celebrate Pride Month
- 'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' | Full episode
- The love story behind Third Culture Bakery's chosen family
- 'Love is love:' Thousands show up for LA Pride Parade's big return
- Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history
- Grand Marshal of NYC's Pride March is fierce advocate for transgender athletes
- New York City apparel company co-owners and partners celebrate Pride
- Biden signs executive order to combat anti-LGBTQ legislation
- 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit, why representation matters
- 1st non-binary SF Bay to Breakers winner won more than just the race
- College trustee could be among 1st LGBTQIA+ Muslims to win elected office in CA
- Nonbinary martial artist practices self-expression through Kung Fu, gender identity
- LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows
- Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism, homophobia
- Meet Fresno Fire's 1st female chief on journey as lesbian, mom, wife
- Gay New York City comedian Rich Kiamco shares struggles on stage
- White House 'laser-focused' on fighting back against the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation
- School mental health resources essential in decreasing high risk of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth
- LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live