LGBTQ+ Pride

San Francisco's 2022 Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF's Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the roar of motorcycle engines, San Francisco's Dyke March returned Saturday evening after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.

"It's just fabulous. I've done this for so many years and it was a big loss that we couldn't do it," said Lynne Shepherd, who marched alongside her partner and two daughters.

RELATED: Supreme Court opens door to overturning rights to relationships, marriages between same-sex couples

"It's inspirational, it makes me feel great and I love seeing all the different people, the diversity all of it," said her partner, Michelle Contini.

Watch ABC7's exclusive live SF Pride coverage on TV and streaming online now as the parade kicks off with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.

"Oh my God, it's amazing it's an amazing feeling," said Ana Lazo, ahead of the march at Dolores Park, there with her wife of 15 years.

The crowd made its way from Dolores and 18th streets winding to the Castro.

"You know it's so great to see so many coming out here for pride. We're seeing a great, great turnout," said Dave Karraker, co-president of the Castro Merchants Association. "People want to get out of the house. They really want to get out on the streets. They want to celebrate. So they are down here with their families celebrating Pride."

ALLIES IN ACTION: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Bay Area's Reggie Aqui (he/him) leads a special Allies in Action roundtable discussion about parents and children in our LGBTQIA+ families.



The mood, while celebratory, was also somber in wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

"Yesterday we had a really sad day with what happened with the Supreme Court and we're going to have to fight like hell," said Lazo, noting concerns over what the Supreme Court's ruling could signal for LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage.

"It's coming. It's coming," she said. "They're coming for us. Because they don't believe we should have the same rights as everyone else and I think it's just a matter of time for them to come for us."

In the meantime, they march with allies alongside, including daughters. "It matters to me because I want my mom to be happy," said Lynne Shepherd's daughter, Jordan Jaeger. "Seeing her happy makes me happy because she's my mom."

"We need everyone right now in this time," said Shepherd. "Especially the Roe versus Wade thing, it's huge, so we need everyone on board and standing with us."

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthsf pridepride parade
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
SF Pride Live: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live now on ABC7
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant
TOP STORIES
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live now on ABC7
SF Pride Live: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF Pride transit preparation: Street closures, Clipper card
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families
SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant
Rep. Eric Swalwell joins abortion rights protest in East Bay
Show More
1 shot on BART train at West Oakland station, transit agency says
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Sherry Cola speaks on receiving title of 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News