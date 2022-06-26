San Francisco's 2022 Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11960029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Bay Area's Reggie Aqui (he/him) leads a special Allies in Action roundtable discussion about parents and children in our LGBTQIA+ families.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the roar of motorcycle engines, San Francisco's Dyke March returned Saturday evening after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic."It's just fabulous. I've done this for so many years and it was a big loss that we couldn't do it," said Lynne Shepherd, who marched alongside her partner and two daughters."It's inspirational, it makes me feel great and I love seeing all the different people, the diversity all of it," said her partner, Michelle Contini."Oh my God, it's amazing it's an amazing feeling," said Ana Lazo, ahead of the march at Dolores Park, there with her wife of 15 years.The crowd made its way from Dolores and 18th streets winding to the Castro."You know it's so great to see so many coming out here for pride. We're seeing a great, great turnout," said Dave Karraker, co-president of the Castro Merchants Association. "People want to get out of the house. They really want to get out on the streets. They want to celebrate. So they are down here with their families celebrating Pride."The mood, while celebratory, was also somber in wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade."Yesterday we had a really sad day with what happened with the Supreme Court and we're going to have to fight like hell," said Lazo, noting concerns over what the Supreme Court's ruling could signal for LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage."It's coming. It's coming," she said. "They're coming for us. Because they don't believe we should have the same rights as everyone else and I think it's just a matter of time for them to come for us."In the meantime, they march with allies alongside, including daughters. "It matters to me because I want my mom to be happy," said Lynne Shepherd's daughter, Jordan Jaeger. "Seeing her happy makes me happy because she's my mom.""We need everyone right now in this time," said Shepherd. "Especially the Roe versus Wade thing, it's huge, so we need everyone on board and standing with us."