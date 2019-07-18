CONSUMER CATCH-UP: National Hot Dog Day freebies, 'Stopping Bad Robocalls Act' moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Freebies and deals for National Hot Dog Day
Let's be frank - free hot dogs taste the best.
It's National Hot Dog Day! It may be another arbitrary "food holiday," but every July 17 we have an excuse to eat hot dogs, so why not?
To celebrate, many restaurants are offering freebies and deals. Here's a list of where you can get your fill of franks today.
Nathan's: Participating Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs restaurant are offering a second hot dog for 5 cents with the purchase of one regular price hot dog.
Dog Haus: Use their app to get a free dog or free delivery.
Sonic Drive-In: Get unlimited $1 hot dogs throughout Wednesday by texting DOG to 876642.
Hot Dog on a Stick: Use their app to sign up for an account and make your first check in, and earn a $3 reward.
7-Eleven: Quarter-pound "Big Bite" hot dogs are $1 all day.
Wienerschnitzel: Get five chili dogs for $5.
Love's: Use this coupon for a free hot dog.
Want an even more immersive hot dog experience? Oscar Mayer is listing its famous Wienermobile as an AirBnB for a limited time. If you want to feel as snug as a dog in a bun, visit their AirBnB listing on July 24 to book.
Stopping Bad RoboCalls Act goes to House floor
Congress is putting more effort into stopping those annoying robocalls.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee is sending the "Stopping Bad Robocalls" Act to the floor. The bipartisan bill would outlaw many methods that scammers use to call consumers, and make it easier for the government to go after the robocallers. It would require phone carriers to use new call authentication protocols recommended by the Federal Communications Commission.
This new bill follows the Senate's "TRACED" Act that is currently awaiting a vote in the House, which would create an emergency task force to combat robocalls.
