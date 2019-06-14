Warriors Coach Steve Kerr speaks after NBA Finals loss

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Oakland, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers spoke on Friday following the team's devastating NBA Finals loss.Dub Nation was dealt a blow after Klay Thompson tore his ACL during the game after the team was already reeling from the loss of Kevin Durant."Some of what I'm feeling is a sense of pride in our group. I can't tell you how many texts I've had over the last 24 hours from coaches and colleagues around the league saying this was more impressive than your championship years. What these guys have accomplished in this playoff with all of these injuries, through all of this adversity, is even more impressive than their winning titles over the last four years. So, that's how I feel. Just an incredible accomplishment. Came up just short of being able to force a Game 7, but what hangs over everything is injuries to Kevin and Klay, and what that means for them individually in their careers. So, it's a strange day."