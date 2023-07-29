7 On Your Side helps Bay Area mom get Taylor Swift tickets for Santa Clara concert after a year-long struggle with StubHub.

How 7 On Your Side helped Bay Area mom get Taylor Swift tickets after struggle with StubHub

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Milpitas mom went for it last year buying two Taylor Swift tickets for $1,500 but just a day before Friday's concert she still didn't have the tickets.

"It's just been crazy," said Erin Malaspina. "I ended up with these tickets, to begin with, that were, you know, $1,500 for two, and then those fell through. So I ended up getting two more tickets, and they were $1,500 each, which I do not have. But I did it anyways, because, you know, it's for your daughter."

RELATED: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go

A friend suggested she reach out to 7 On Your Side and as they were working to get the problem solved, Malaspina bought two more tickets for $600 each. Still Friday morning she had no tickets.

StubHub jumped into action, telling 7 On Your Side in part, "...we have handled this with extra care to ensure she has tickets for tonight's show and is refunded for her original orders. We have also made corrections to avoid this happening again...".

Which brings us to Erin's daughter, Lizzy, who we interrupted Friday afternoon when she was getting ready for the concert.

"I'll look better at the concert," she told me.

VIDEO: Just how much is Taylor Swift's tour helping businesses? Find out here

I asked, "What do you think about your mom pulling this off"?

"Well, I didn't get my Italian from anyone else. So, I guess that's just the way we handle things over here, I think it's incredible." Lizzy said.

"You got it done," Michael Finney told her. "Have a good time there tonight, I am so happy it worked out for you guys".

"Thank you for all your help," Malaspina said. "I just really appreciate it. As soon as I got the tickets, the stress went away. Actually, as soon as I was talking on the phone to you guys yesterday, the stress kind of went away."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live