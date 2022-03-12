Small town, big message: Guerneville holds rally in support of Ukraine

"I just think it's important we show up no matter where we are in the world," said Diego Castaneda, one of dozens rallying for Ukraine in Guerneville.
Dozens of people in Guerneville showed their support for Ukraine with a rally on Friday as the war with Russia intensifies.
"It's extremely distressing and you know I feel like I wish I could do more," said his wife, Rachel Lewin. Castaneda adding, "I think we're showing other folks around the world that even smaller towns care about this."
RELATED: Ukraine supporters in Bay Area rally against war, fundraise for humanitarian relief
When Mary Caponio heard about the rally she decided to spread the word by printing flyers. "I put them up and I called my friends, so we can at least participate," said Caponio.
A Ukrainian mother and daughter living in Jenner said the support goes a long as they fear for their family in Ukraine.
"No mother should have to go through what she's going through right now," said the daughter, who has two sisters who just fled Ukraine."I'm hoping the war is going to be over and Ukraine is going to win and they can go home and pick up where they left off and rebuild if they have to."
TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Supporters hoping the people of Ukraine somehow feel their support.
"Hopefully these images make it to Ukraine and hopefully they know we're feeling what they're feeling and that we really support them, said Lewin.
RELATED: 'Ukrainians will resist': Russian invasion continues as hundreds rally in SF to support Ukraine
"At least people in Ukraine can see we're out here supporting them physically," said Cesar Perez, who attended the rally with his young family.
After seeing the footage all week, it's just horrendous the children and women be harmed the young men going out and fighting it was just too much to watch on TV."
Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIST: Companies pulling out of Russia include Apple, Ikea, Ford
- Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
- Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Stanford expert answers top Google questions
- How to help Ukrainians amid Russian attacks
- How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
- Bay Area priest on a mission bringing aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
- Thousands from Bay Area look to head to Ukraine to fight
- Local and national support for people in Ukraine
- Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
- Ukrainian grandmother tells grandson she's 'ready to fight' as Russian forces move closer to Kyiv
- Bay Area nonprofit trying to save volunteers, dogs stranded in Ukraine
- Ukrainian mom, children reunite with family in emotional moment at US airport: 'Now I can sleep'
- College roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
- SJ City Hall illuminated in Ukrainian colors, city leader looks to cut ties with Russian Sister City
- What is SWIFT and why it's being called the 'nuclear' option for Russian sanctions
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- What is NATO? Security alliance a key player in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Map of countries
- Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff - neither made in Russia - being dumped out as states boycott
- Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
- Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter
- Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian troops invaded Ukraine
- The CEO and the employee: How an SF company is working to protect workers in Ukraine
- Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict