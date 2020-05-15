Coronavirus Impact: Laid-off workers seek new training, careers post-pandemic

Chris Weber lost his job as a bar manager in San Francisco due to the pandemic.
At about the same time, Fernanda Deleon's employer furloughed her from her position in retail.
RELATED: How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Both say they don't intend to return to their old jobs and are taking big steps towards new careers.
"I've been wanting to make a change ,and this just kind of came as an opportune restart," said Weber.
"Let me go to college to be able to have a major and be someone in life," declared Deleon.
Deleon decided to enroll in the non-profit Center for Employment Training in San Jose to get certified as a medical assistant.
Adrian Diaz is CET's admissions adviser.
"CET, I consider it a family. We're known for our hands on training," Diaz said.
Weber enrolled at Jewish Vocational Service in San Francisco with an eye towards becoming a Salesforce administrator.
Lisa Countryman-Quiroz is the group's executive director.
"We provide services to everyone who needs support with job training, job placement. anything to do with the job search space," she said.
Despite its name, the majority of students at JVS are not Jewish, including Weber.
He was skeptical at first.
"How good could it possibly be especially if its free, but to be honest, I've been blown away by the training," Weber said.
The program can be difficult to get into, as classes fill up in ten minutes.
On the other hand, CET admits 95% of its applicants. The $13,000 to $15,000 tuition for most students is supported by federal grants and student loans.
RELATED: ABC7 virtual job fair will give you a look at who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area
Deleon hopes to minimize her loans by relying on her savings and unemployment.
"I apply for unemployment to pay my school, and now able to use all the money that they give to me," Deleon said.
Both the JVS and CET programs can be completed in about nine months.
Both boast job placement rates of 70% of its graduates.
"If our students do not get a job within their career, with a specific field within six months, then we've not failed. That's where we make the bench mark," said Diaz.
Since the pandemic, JVS has seen a shift in student needs.
"That's really highlighting the need to double down on technology skill building, digital literacy and digital fluency," said Countryman-Quiroz.
Both Weber and Deleon are looking forward to a brighter future.
"I want to help my family and other people," said Deleon.
"There's a lot of opportunity for me," Weber declared.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions