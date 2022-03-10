mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion strolling through Vallejo backyard leaves residents on edge

The video shows an apparently healthy adult mountain lion slowly walking through the yard of a home in the middle of the night.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Vallejo yard

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo residents are on edge after a rare mountain lion sighting was caught on camera earlier this month.

The video was taken on Feb. 28 in the backyard of a home on Haviture Way in Vallejo.

It shows an apparently healthy adult mountain lion slowly walking through the yard of a home in the middle of the night.

The owner of the home tells ABC7 News that the same animal came back a few hours later.

VIDEO: VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home
EMBED More News Videos

A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.



Neighbors also report that the same big cat was spotted in the area again on March 1 and March 2.

According to a resident, Vallejo police reached out to Animal Control and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, but no action is being taken at this time to deal with the mountain lion.

Some residents told ABC7 News that they were upset that Vallejo city officials didn't publicize the sighting more in order to keep people and their pets safe.

VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

Doorbell video shows one mountain lion dragging the other down Hastings Road in Belmont around 4 a.m. Wednesday.



Mountain lion sightings are relatively rare in Vallejo, but one mountain lion was spotted in neighboring Benicia last year.

Benicia police sent out several tweets at the time to telling residents to be mindful when walking in the area, to stay away from the mountain lion if you spotted it, and to keep all dogs on leashes.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvallejobeniciamountain lion sightingwild animalsvallejoanimalscalifornia department of fish and wildlife
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home
Wealthy Bay Area town accepts new housing after lawsuit threat
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Wealthy Bay Area town accepts new housing after lawsuit threat
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in Daly City
TOP STORIES
Police investigate series of safe burglaries in Hillsborough
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Woman thrown to ground during robbery near Oakland's Fairyland
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
COVID updates: SF to lift vaccine requirement for bars, restaurants
Show More
49ers fan hospitalized after SoFi fight emerges from medical coma
Community mourns Benicia store owner fatally shot during robbery
Breed says SF recovery 'coming' in State of the City address
Bay Area women-owned small business featured by Amazon
EDD cuts benefits to new moms amid massive disability fraud
More TOP STORIES News