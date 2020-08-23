'This is bad': Walbridge Fire triggers new evacuations in Forestville, Dry Creek Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Walbridge fire in Western Sonoma County continues to grow in size and prompted new evacuation orders in the area Saturday.Residents in Forestville like Carla Batchelder got the word from the loudspeaker of a Sonoma County Sheriff's patrol car that mandatory evacuations were happening. The Walbridge fire was on the move."This is bad, I better get my horse trailer hooked up," said Batchelder.Susan and Richard Wagner were packing up all the belongings from their home that could fit in their cars."Wherever we end up, we can look around and it'll look like home," said Richard Wagner.Others are choosing to stay."I'm going to send my wife and kids, but I'll stay until the bitter end," James Graham said.As of Saturday, CAL FIRE says the Walbridge Fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and is 0% contained. A shift in winds to the northeast prompted new evacuation orders, which included everything west of the Windsor City Limits into the Dry Creek Valley.The fire's path of destruction was found on Wallace Creek Road outside Healdsburg, where several homes were reduced to rubble, only the chimneys remained. Not far away, fire crews took down a charred redwood tree which was in danger of falling.The forecast for fighting the fire isn't good, more lightning storms are possible."We don't know what this will look like but if there's a lightning event, it could bring more fires that start," said CAL FIRE Chief Sean Kavanaugh.More lightning isn't good news for Ann Craighead, who is choosing to stay at her home."We don't need it but we can't control Mother Nature," said Craighead.