'This is bad': Walbridge Fire triggers new evacuations in Forestville, Dry Creek Valley

Residents in Forestville like Carla Batchelder got the word from the loudspeaker of a Sonoma County Sheriff's patrol car that mandatory evacuations were happening. The Walbridge fire was on the move.
BAY AREA FIRE UPDATES: Latest on evacuation orders, road closures here
"This is bad, I better get my horse trailer hooked up," said Batchelder.
Susan and Richard Wagner were packing up all the belongings from their home that could fit in their cars.
"Wherever we end up, we can look around and it'll look like home," said Richard Wagner.
Others are choosing to stay.
"I'm going to send my wife and kids, but I'll stay until the bitter end," James Graham said.
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
As of Saturday, CAL FIRE says the Walbridge Fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and is 0% contained. A shift in winds to the northeast prompted new evacuation orders, which included everything west of the Windsor City Limits into the Dry Creek Valley.
The fire's path of destruction was found on Wallace Creek Road outside Healdsburg, where several homes were reduced to rubble, only the chimneys remained. Not far away, fire crews took down a charred redwood tree which was in danger of falling.
The forecast for fighting the fire isn't good, more lightning storms are possible.
RELATED: How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
"We don't know what this will look like but if there's a lightning event, it could bring more fires that start," said CAL FIRE Chief Sean Kavanaugh.
More lightning isn't good news for Ann Craighead, who is choosing to stay at her home.
"We don't need it but we can't control Mother Nature," said Craighead.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health